Steve E. Krognes Sells 1,448 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $108,136.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,408.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,062,000 after acquiring an additional 290,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

