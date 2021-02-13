Steven L. Mogford Buys 21 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.06) per share, for a total transaction of £193.83 ($253.24).

LON:UU opened at GBX 944 ($12.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 920.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 893.73. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,068.50 ($13.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.41 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 267.08%.

UU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,015.33 ($13.27).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.