Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

