Stifel Nicolaus Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to $12.25

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.75 to $12.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded ARC Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.72.

ARC Resources stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

