Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,257 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,043% compared to the average volume of 152 call options.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $89,288.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,870 shares of company stock worth $4,405,610 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

