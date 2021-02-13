Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of HubSpot Call Options (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,283 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical daily volume of 507 call options.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $502.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.55 and a 200 day moving average of $336.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $527.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.61.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

