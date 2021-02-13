StoneX Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for StoneX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SNEX opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,551,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,858,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $340,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,054,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 13,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $849,709.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,898.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,288 over the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

