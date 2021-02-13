Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the January 14th total of 297,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.48. 223,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,351. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 189,157 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter.

