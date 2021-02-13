Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in TransUnion by 183.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 234.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,175,000 after purchasing an additional 584,364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TransUnion by 6,185.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 413,481 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 41.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,664,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in TransUnion by 267.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 379,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 276,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

TransUnion stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.01. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

