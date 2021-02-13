Strs Ohio Has $170,000 Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,543,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of KMT opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

