Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

