Strs Ohio Makes New $146,000 Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ambarella by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $101,415.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,135,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Roth Capital upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $124.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

