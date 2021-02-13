Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $1,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,454,751.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,369 shares of company stock worth $5,814,791. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.