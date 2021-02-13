Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,629 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after acquiring an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

ADBE stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,700. The stock has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.52. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,663 shares of company stock valued at $53,991,472 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

