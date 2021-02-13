Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,017 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $179.90. The stock has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.