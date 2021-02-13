Summitry LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Summitry LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.4% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $138.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,114,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,482,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $139.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

