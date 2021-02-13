Summitry LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

