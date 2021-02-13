Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$69.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore raised their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.85.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock opened at C$62.00 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$35.43 and a 52 week high of C$66.44. The stock has a market cap of C$36.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.36%.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total value of C$1,619,186.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,957,167.67. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,491 shares of company stock worth $3,272,473.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

