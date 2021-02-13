Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$62.11, with a volume of 565675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.85.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a current ratio of 7,033.80.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total transaction of C$845,849.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,115,010. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,473.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

