Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Suncrest Bank stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479. The company has a market capitalization of $143.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. Suncrest Bank has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Get Suncrest Bank alerts:

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.