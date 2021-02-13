SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,840,000 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the January 14th total of 46,520,000 shares. Approximately 31.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.62 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 309,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SunPower by 75.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

