Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, an increase of 157.8% from the January 14th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157.4 days.

Shares of SUUIF opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUUIF. CIBC lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

