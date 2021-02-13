SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 715,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

