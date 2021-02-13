SVA Wealth Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $990,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 16.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

