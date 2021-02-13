SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SVMK has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $35,271.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,623 shares of company stock worth $13,659,347. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SVMK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

