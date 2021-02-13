Swarm City Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,574.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $95,977.12 and $1,574.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00072259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.94 or 0.01061470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057661 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.26 or 0.05500231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

