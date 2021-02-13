Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 290.5% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWMAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

