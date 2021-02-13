Sycale Advisors NY LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 10.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $3,066,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,104.11. 855,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,942. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,123.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,850.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,675.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

