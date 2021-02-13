Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYIEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

SYIEY stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

