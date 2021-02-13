Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Shares Up 11.8%

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)’s stock price was up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 6,225,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,323% from the average daily volume of 437,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNC shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Synacor in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synacor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synacor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synacor by 41.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Synacor Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

