SYNC Network Market Cap Reaches $3.70 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 59.9% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $164,960.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network token can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.83 or 0.00443893 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005062 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00032131 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $806.91 or 0.01731745 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,313,125 tokens. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

SYNC Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.