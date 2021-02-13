Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Update

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the January 14th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synlogic by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

