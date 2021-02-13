SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,413,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 576,465 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after buying an additional 568,508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SYNNEX by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,264,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.98. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

