TaaS Market Capitalization Achieves $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars.

