Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $226.00 at Wedbush

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.82.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $199.86 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $178.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,048,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

