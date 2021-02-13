Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.90, but opened at $58.01. Talend shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 18,377 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,907 shares of company stock worth $748,450. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 720,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

