Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister Sells 3,977 Shares

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $241,542.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42.

Shares of TLND opened at $55.37 on Friday. Talend S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Hillman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter worth $3,904,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 610,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,266 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter worth $2,928,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLND shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

