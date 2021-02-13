Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.79.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.34. The stock had a trading volume of 349,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -128.81 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.