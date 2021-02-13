Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Trading 5.5% Higher

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.23. 160,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 613,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Get Taoping alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.