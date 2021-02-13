Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $7,133,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,042. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

