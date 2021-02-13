TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

CGBD stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.89 million, a P/E ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

