TD Securities Boosts Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $39.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Domtar from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 40.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,001 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 659,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 179,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.