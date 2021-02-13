TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $43,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $131.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,688 shares of company stock valued at $21,029,106 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.