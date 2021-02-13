TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TeamViewer has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

