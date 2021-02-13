TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGNA. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE TGNA opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $17,234,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after buying an additional 1,223,417 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in TEGNA by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after buying an additional 910,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $10,645,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,461,000 after buying an additional 662,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.