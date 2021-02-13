Telefónica Deutschland’s (TELDF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TELDF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TELDF opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

