Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Down 7.5%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 10,346,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,069,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a market cap of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Get Teligent alerts:

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Teligent at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.