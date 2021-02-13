Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $22.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAA. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NYSE UAA opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 137,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

