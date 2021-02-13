TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE:T opened at C$26.68 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of C$18.55 and a one year high of C$27.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

