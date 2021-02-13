TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.05.

T opened at C$26.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of C$18.55 and a 12-month high of C$27.54.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

